About 1,000 troops to fire Grad multiple launch rocket systems in Russia’s Far East drills

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. About 1,000 personnel from a motorized infantry large unit of Russia’s Eastern Military District stationed in the Jewish Autonomous Region in the Russian Far East went on high alert in tactical drills, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The motor riflemen have advanced to the Bidzhan training range where they will set up a field camp. At this place, they will equip their positions for flexible defense and deploy a control and communications center," the press office said in a statement.

During the live-fire stage of the drills, the motor riflemen will have to repel a notional enemy’s superior forces.

Upon the advance of the adversary forces to the designated frontiers, the motor riflemen will use Grad multiple launch rocket systems. The drills will also involve infantry fighting vehicles, tanks and Sani mortar systems. Overall, up to 100 items of military hardware are involved in the drills.

"Considering the specifics of modern armed conflicts, the drills will pay special attention to the assignments of fighting the notional enemy’s unmanned aerial vehicles. For this purpose, electronic warfare personnel will deploy a modern Borisoglebsk-2 system that has entered service this year," the statement says.