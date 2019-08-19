Military contingent of seven states to participate in Russia’s Center-2019 drills

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The military contingent of seven countries, including China, Pakistan and India, will take part in Russia’s Tsentr-2019 (Center-2019) strategic drills in September, press service of the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Military contingent of the People’s Republic of China, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of India, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Tajikistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan are engaged in the drills for exercising in coordinated operations," the statement said.

"Up to 12,950 people (of which up to 10,700 are the Russian military and up to 2,250 are the military personnel of foreign countries), up to 250 tanks, up to 450 armored infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, and up to 200 artillery systems and multiple artillery rocket systems will be employed in practical operations of the military forces in Donguz, Totsky and Adanak training ranges in the European part of the Russian Federation," the ministry added.

In the previous Center drills held in 2015, the military from Kazakhstan belonging to the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization participated. All in all, around 95,000 servicemen, over 7,000 units of weapons and military hardware, up to 170 aircraft and 20 vessels were employed in 2015.