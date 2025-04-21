Don't get too high or too low about talks with US, Russian diplomat says

ST. PETERSBURG, April 21. /TASS/. A high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official has warned against getting too high or too low about the current results of Russia’s talks with the United States.

"Work is underway, but we must give time to professionals on both sides. The biggest thing is that they are willing to talk to each other. That willingness, though seemingly routine in diplomacy, is now being treated almost as a revelation, sparking unrealistic hopes. In fact, we should not get dispirited either. We should be pragmatic and realistic, bearing in mind that the Russian side is engaged in these talks based on its interests and will not throw itself into anyone’s arms again," Alexander Alimov, director of the ministry’s multilateral humanitarian cooperation and cultural ties department, told TASS.

According to the diplomat, this pragmatic approach is seen in other areas. For instance, when the Russian president says that those companies that have withdrawn from Russia would be able to return, but "on certain conditions." "Such a pragmatic approach is based on our interests and understanding that we can enter these talks from a position strength in a sense. This position may seem uncompromising. The country’s interests are above all," he emphasized.