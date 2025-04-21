MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Kiev regime foolishly and deliberately ignores the many opportunities extended it by the international community and Russia in particular, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"All the chances that the international community, first of all our country, gives them [the Kiev authorities], they simply squander, to put it mildly," she said on the air of the Zvezda TV channel. "But in fact, it's not just incompetence, it’s them trying to be contrarians in every situation."

Zakharova said that the Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that Kiev is incompetent. "How many examples do you need? Take the Minsk agreements: for years they claimed that they would implement them, only to later admit they never intended to," she said.

Another more recent example is the 30-day moratorium on attacks on energy infrastructure, the diplomat continued: "On the one hand, the Kiev regime initially expressed openness to the idea and even stated that it would observe the moratorium, but then it turned out that [the Ukrainian army] started to intensify their attacks."

Zakharova noted this systematic refusal by Ukraine to engage constructively reflects what she described as the "terrorist nature" of the Kiev regime.