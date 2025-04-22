MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Since a 30-day energy ceasefire came into effect, Ukrainian troops have launched more than 140 attacks on energy facilities on Russian soil, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev regime’s crimes Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Since March 18, when the [ceasefire] agreement came into force, Kiev’s units have launched 144 attacks on [Russian] energy facilities," he revealed.

Earlier, Miroshnik told TASS that, in the week of April 14, Ukrainian troops launched up to 10 attacks daily on Russian energy infrastructure, with as many as 36 enemy strikes on Russian energy facilities being recorded.