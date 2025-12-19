Russian forces acting in response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Russian Army has been delivering regular strikes in response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"As regards [enemy] strikes on our civilian infrastructure, <…> our troops have been regularly acting in response to these attacks, delivering retaliatory strikes that are simply incomparable by their power, might and precision with what the Kiev regime does. But any strikes that inflict damage on civilian infrastructure, not on combatants but on people who have nothing to do with combat operations, certainly, should be categorically denounced. We will always act in response," he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on December 19 that Russian troops had delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons on Ukrainian military targets over the week of December 13-19 in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia.