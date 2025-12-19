Cholera, polio spreading in Gaza — TV

CAIRO, December 19. /TASS/. An outbreak of infectious diseases has been reported from areas where displaced Palestinians are temporarily residing in the Gaza Strip, the Al Jazeera television channel said.

"Infectious diseases, in particular cholera and polio, are spreading among the displaced in Gaza," it said, adding that local medical services "lack resources" to contain epidemics. The situation is worsened due to the shortage of "even basic" medicines, which are still not being delivered to the enclave in the necessary quantities, despite the ceasefire.

The local authorities have repeatedly expressed their concerns over the risks of infections in the enclave amid the collapse of the health system and poor living conditions. The press service of the Gaza authorities said on November 17 that "hundreds of thousands" of displaced Palestinians have to live in appalling conditions in tent camps, being deprived of even bare essentials. The head of Khan Yunis municipality in the south of the Gaza Strip told Al Jazeera on November 13 that the ecological situation in Gaza is catastrophic, with heightened risks of epidemics. He also said that timely removal of garbage in the enclave is next to impossible as dumps are practically inaccessible amid the debris. Moreover, there is practically no vegetation in the enclave following massive bombings.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10.