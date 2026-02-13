Israeli troops sweep southern Syria province for radicals — TV

BEIRUT, February 13. /TASS/. A mechanized convoy of the Israeli army entered the Province of Al Quneitra in southern Syria to do a sweep of the area, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, Israeli armored vehicles raided the settlements of Ain Ziwan and Jubata Al Khashab and detained several people suspected of belonging to radical groups.

Al Mayadeen added that Israeli occupation forces fired numerous warning shots during the mop-up operation. There were no reports of casualties.

On February 12, an Israeli commando unit of 15 armored vehicles blocked the settlement of Ufania in southern Al Qunetira, where three Syrians were detained after searches.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) points out that the country's authorities believe all measures Israel has been taking in southern Syria since the change of government in Damascus on December 8, 2024, "have no legal force under international law." In January, the Syrian Foreign Ministry called on the UN Security Council to force Israel to respect the 1974 agreement on the disengagement of Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights.