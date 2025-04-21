Moscow welcomes US statements on Ukraine’s impossibility to join NATO — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia welcomes US statements that Ukraine’s potential NATO membership is off the table, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We have heard statements made at various levels in Washington that Ukraine's NATO membership is ruled out. This is something that brings us satisfaction and aligns with our stance," Peskov noted.

US President Donald Trump stated earlier in the month, that despite Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s desire for Ukraine to join NATO, it would never happen. Trump also suggested that the Ukrainian conflict could have been triggered by Kiev’s ambitions to join the alliance.

Bloomberg news agency reported earlier that Washington presented its allies in Paris with proposals for a Ukrainian settlement and they included a refusal to discuss Kiev’s NATO membership and the easing of sanctions against Russia.

Additionally, the American draft document stipulated that all territories liberated by Russia shall remain under Russian control. Discussions on these proposals are set to continue in London this week.

Ukraine’s NATO ambitions

At the April 2008 Bucharest summit, the alliance approved a political statement that Ukraine and Georgia would become NATO members with time, but refused to present the Membership Action Plan (MAP) to either country, given that this is a first step in the legal procedure on joining the organization.

Any specifics were absent from NATO’s summit in Vilnius in July 2023 as well, when the alliance said that "Ukraine’s future is in NATO" without providing any concrete timeframe. At the Washington summit in 2024, the alliance said that Ukraine is "on an irreversible path to NATO." This expression has been repeatedly reiterated for months by then NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and his successor Mark Rutte.

After US President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, and the new administration clarified the US’ new policy course, Rutte announced that NATO had never made any specific promises about Ukraine’s accession to the alliance.