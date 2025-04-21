Putin calls Pope's passing during Easter period 'special sign'

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the passing of Pope Francis during the Easter period a sign that the pontiff lived a worthy life, as per Orthodox belief.

"The fact that the Pope passed away during the Easter period - I don’t know how it is among Catholics, but in Orthodox tradition, there is a belief that if the Lord calls a person to himself on the Easter holy days, it is a special sign that the person has not lived his life in vain, he has done a lot, did much good," the president told reporters.

"I think this was the case, meaning the Pope did much good not only for his flock, but for the world as a whole. We offer our deepest condolences to the entire Christian world, and above all, of course, to Catholics."