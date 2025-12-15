Russian air defenses down at least 15 Ukrainian UAVs over Moscow Region — mayor

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces destroyed at least 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over the Moscow Region overnight on Monday with three UAVs reported to be downed over the past hour, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported.

"The attack of three more UAVs on the Moscow Region was repelled," Sobyanin stated on his Max social network channel. "Emergency response units are operating at the wreckage sites."

The Moscow mayor earlier reported that alert air defense forces destroyed 12 UAVs in the airspace over the Moscow Region.