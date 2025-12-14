{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Terrorism cannot be justified, Russian diplomat says, commenting on Sydney shooting

A shooting attack on innocent people during a religious celebration is a great tragedy, said Maria Zakharova

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Terrorist attacks on innocent people cannot be justified, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS, commenting on a shooting incident in Australia.

"We are following the terrible news coming from Australia. A shooting attack on innocent people during a religious celebration is a great tragedy," she said.

According to Zakharova, the Russian embassy in Canberra and the consulate in Sydney are in contact with local law enforcement agencies to figure out if there are Russian nationals among those affected by the incident.

"Terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstances," the diplomat stressed.

Earlier, gunmen opened fire at a Jewish gathering celebrating Hanukkah at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Twelve people were killed, and another 16, including two police officers, were injured. One of the attackers was also killed, while the second alleged shooter was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Some reports said that a third attacker had also been detained. Police designated the attack as a terrorist incident.

Tags
AustraliaMaria Zakharova
Russian delegation arrives in Washington for G20 sherpa meeting — envoy
The first meetings will take place on December 15-16, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev said
Read more
Kremlin aide confident Zelensky's talk of elections comes from US pressure
"What a double-dealing," Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Two people killed in shooting at Brown University — mayor of Providence
Another eight in critical status
Read more
Explosion reported in Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye
An air raid warning is currently in effect for the city
Read more
Zelensky maneuvering when he announces referendum on territories — Ukraine’s former PM
Nikolay Azarov also stressed that Vladimir Zelensky has never consulted the people of Ukraine
Read more
Zelensky: big business tycoons, diplomats make mistake by leaving Ukraine
The Ukrainian president stressed that his own family remained in Kiev
Read more
Russian government approves Roscosmos-NASA talks on cross-flights to ISS
In late November, NASA Deputy Associate Administrator for Space Operations Kenneth Bowersox said that the United States and Russia were working to extend the ISS cross-flight program
Read more
Belgium demands EU countries halt investment agreements with Russia — media
Belgium is demanding independent and autonomous guarantees from EU countries in return for its support for a floated loan to Ukraine using immobilized Russian assets
Read more
Western politicians bound with Zelensky by corruption — Russian diplomat
He blackmails them on the parameters of the Ukraine settlement and the issue of elections, said Maria Zakharova
Read more
Russia focuses on US instead of Europe in terms of Ukraine peace process — Kremlin
The Europeans are playing their own game, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russian assets seizure could trigger crisis in EU comparable to Great Depression — expert
According to Jacques Sapir, "this will have extremely dire consequences for the largest European banks"
Read more
Lifting US sanctions on Belarusian potash to affect fertilizer market, Minsk believes
According to member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Alexander Shpakovsky, the results of the Belarusian-American talks meet the expectations of official Minsk
Read more
Washington will respond to ISIS over killing of US service members in Syria — Trump
This was an attack against the country, United States President said
Read more
About 10,000 mercenaries fighting for Kiev regime killed in Ukraine — ex-intel officer
However it is difficult to give the exact number of mercenaries killed in Ukraine, noted Vasily Prozorov
Read more
Trump says threatened Thailand and Cambodia with new duties
US President said he was sure that the duties is an important tool in the foreign policy for his administration
Read more
Russia delivers massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites
Kiev loses 1,355 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
Ukrainian soldiers frozen to death at Liman positions in Kharkov Region — defense source
Battlegroup North fighters found the frozen bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who had died from hyperthermia at two out of six positions they seized
Read more
Russia tries to secure release of almost 500 political prisoners in Ukraine
According to Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova, among those repressed "are priests, journalists, human rights defenders, and just ordinary civilians who, by the will of fate, were on the territory of Ukraine"
Read more
EU to rue indefinite freezing of Russian assets — RDIF CEO
The EU Council is expected to officially enshrine the decision on the indefinite freezing of Russian assets in Europe today
Read more
TV presenter Clarkson bans all members of Britain's ruling party from visiting his pub
He has done this due to tax increases
Read more
Nigeria denies reports that supertanker seized by US is Nigerian
NIMASA confirmed that SKIPPER did indeed sail to Nigeria in 2024
Read more
Ukrainian forces stretched thin in DPR, Russian commander says
Alexey Vereshchagin, commander of the Nevsky reconnaissance-assault brigade of Battlegroup South’s volunteer corps said that his "brigade’s zone of responsibility covers the city of Soledar, as well as the Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka area"
Read more
Russia needs guarantees to prevent Kiev from sabotaging agreements — Kremlin
Washington’s position is certainly very important here, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
North Korean combat engineers clear mines on over 40,000 hectares in Russia’s Kursk Region
This is invaluable help in the work, without which our borderline territory cannot be rebuilt, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said
Read more
Police, FBI look for shooter or shooters at Brown University — mayor
According to Brett Smiley, local police officers and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation are "currently in close coordination"
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys over 220 Ukrainian troops, Bastion MLRS in past day
Also the Battlegroup West’s air defense crews suppressed 21 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and 38 Vampire heavy attack drones of the Ukrainian army
Read more
Proton-M launch delayed to fix problems — Roscosmos
The postponement will not affect the planned scientific program
Read more
Kremlin spokesman critical of NATO chief’s remark about preparations for war
This must be a statement by a person from the generation that has forgotten what World War II was like, noted Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Sydney beach shooting kills ten, leaves 16 injured
One of the attackers was killed and another two were detained
Read more
Ukraine loses about 1,450 troops in special military operation zone in past day
The enemy lost over 240 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North
Read more
Medvedev rejects accusations of Russia’s ‘disproportionate use of force’
There were several explosions in Kiev this night
Read more
Sixty-eight ionizing radiation sources lost in Ukraine — Russia’s top brass
According to the report, the loss of control over ionizing radiation sources was qualified as a radiation accident
Read more
Bank of Russia files a lawsuit against Euroclear in Moscow Arbitration Court
The amount of the claim against the depository was not specified in the statement
Read more
Russian investment in Indonesia exceeds $147 mln since start of 2025
As Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita noted, the steady inflow of capital reflects a high level of confidence on the part of Russian investors
Read more
NATO specialists in Ukraine triggered special military operation — Kremlin
This posed a direct threat to Russian citizens in Ukraine, as well as broader security risks for Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Moscow calls on Berlin to tone down anti-Russian rhetoric — embassy
Russia urged the German side to stop stirring up hysteria over Russia's alleged preparations to attack one or more NATO countries
Read more
US hindering Venezuela to sell its oil, supply it to Cuba — Cuban foreign ministry
This step is part of escalation staged by the United States to bar Venezuela from realizing its legitimate right to the free use of and trade in its natural resources, the Cuban foreign ministry emphasized
Read more
Syrian-American patrol attacked during meeting with Interior Ministry representative — WSJ
It has happened while a US lieutenant colonel was meeting with a representative of the Syrian Interior Ministry, according to the report
Read more
Ukraine conflict could lead to World War III, Trump warns
The US president said the conflict in Ukraine "doesn’t really affect the United States, unless it got out of control"
Read more
Police detain likely suspect of shooting at Brown University
No information has been released about the detainee’s identity or the motive behind the incident
Read more
Kalashnikov ships first batch of MultiCam colored AK-12K rifles to customer
The concern highlighted that the compact AK-12K was specifically designed to meet the needs of the Airborne Troops
Read more
Russia starts using Force reconnaissance drone, resistant to electronic warfare
The device is equipped with thermal imaging equipment and can work around the clock
Read more
Orban says EU use of Russian assets would mean declaration of war
"Hungary will not play along in this twisted Brusselian scheme," Hungarian Prime Minister said
Read more
Starmer, von der Leyen discuss progress of Russian assets confiscation
British Prime Minister and the head of the European Commission also discussed the work on the US-led peace plan
Read more
Hungarian, Polish foreign ministers exchange heated remarks on Russian assets online
The spat started with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s post, which stated that the EU leaders’ decision to seize Russian assets without consulting Hungary violates numerous laws and is "a declaration of war"
Read more
Trump admits looming difficulties for Republicans at midterm elections
US President also said that he had brought multibillion-dollar investments for the United States, though it is unclear when the money would start working
Read more
US lifting sanctions on Belarusian potash to take effect immediately
"This decision has been made and will take effect immediately," Permanent Representative of Belarus to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov said
Read more
Man who stopped Sydney attacker turns out to be local fruit shop owner
Ahmed Al Ahmed’s cousin told 7News that he was injured during the struggle and taken to hospital, where he is awaiting surgery
Read more
Seizure of Russian assets to backfire on EU — Hungarian PM
It is a direct step toward entering the war, Viktor Orban said
Read more
Explosions damage energy infrastructure in Ukrainian city of Odessa — authorities
Transport and industrial facilities were also damaged
Read more
Zelensky started to promote war after coming to power on promises of peace — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that the Minsk Agreements were in fact a staged plan that had been signed by all parties, including Poroshenko
Read more
Analyst expects EU to cease to exist as global political entity by 2023
The idea of "a united Europe from Lisbon to Vladivostok" will ultimately give way to the reality of a divided, militarized, and economically weak continent
Read more
Venezuela condemns indefinite freezing of Russian assets by EU
The EU's decision "grossly violates international law, threatens the legal security of investments and undermines peace initiatives in the region," Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said
Read more
Trump will not dictate to Europe how to build relations with Russia — US blogger
American political commentator and Russia Up Close host Eddie Gonzales also noted that the new US National Security Strategy does not explicitly label Russia as a 'security threat', as previous documents did
Read more
Russia shoots down 235 Ukrainian UAVs over regions overnight
Two of them were shot down over the Leningrad Region and one over the Moscow Region
Read more
US forces conduct operation on ship traveling from China to Iran — WSJ
After the goods were confiscated, the ship continued on its way, the newspaper said
Read more
Sydney beach shooting death toll rises to 12 — authorities
Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon designated the attack as a "terrorist incident"
Read more
'Paranoid' Hegseth removes Driscoll from Ukraine talks — media
According to the newspaper, Hegseth saw Driscoll as exceeding his authority during the Ukraine talks
Read more
Western actions on BiH have most negative impact on situation in Balkans — Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, the West "launched a layered campaign against the Serbs," wishing "to reformat the country through its unitarization by depriving Serbs and Croats of Dayton rights"
Read more
Zelensky blackmails Western handlers to get them secure his re-election — Russian diplomat
Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential powers expired on May 20, 2024
Read more
Number of injured in shooting at Brown University grows to nine
The shooter is yet to be detained
Read more
Sri Lanka's cyclone death toll reaches 643
Another 184 people are missing
Read more
Zelensky to fail in trying to take Crimea back, secure NATO membership — Kremlin
According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, "there is a one million percent guarantee that it’s impossible"
Read more
Euroclear ready to lawsuits in Russian courts due to assets blocking
The European Commission and the Belgian government made no comments on such news so far
Read more
FBI officials held secret meetings with Kiev's top negotiator in US — media
According to the report, the meetings have caused alarm among Western officials who remain in the dark about their intent and purpose
Read more
Russian senator calls Merz's words recognition of major geopolitical shift
"This is a serious recognition of a major geopolitical shift, which not everyone believes in yet, but which has been looming for a long time," Alexey Pushkov noted
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack leaves civilian injured in Russia’s Belgorod Region
A man sustained a mine-blast trauma and multiple shrapnel injuries to his legs
Read more
Fire breaks out at oil depot after UAV attack on Uryupinsk
The evacuation of residents of the houses adjacent to the oil depot is underway
Read more
Russia’s response to EU freeze of Russian assets will follow shortly — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted that the European Union’s policy toward Russia has long been devoid of any sound logic and resembles a theater of the absurd
Read more
EU intends won’t return Russian assets as long as Europe experiences economic problems
Commenting on this decision, EU leaders did not go into these legal details, but simply called the freeze on Russian assets "indefinite"
Read more
Cruiser Moskva retains buoyancy, explosions of ammunition stopped — Defense Ministry
Measures are being taken to tug the cruiser to port
Read more
Temporary restrictions on departure of aircraft introduced at Pulkovo Airport
Restrictions are necessary to ensure flight safety
Read more
Russian air defenses down 290 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day
Also air defenses downed four smart bombs
Read more
Russian forces strike units of nine Ukrainian brigades, regiments in Zaporozhye Region
Russian units are advancing methodically, liberating the territory of the Zaporozhye Region, said governor Evgeny Balitsky
Read more
Zelensky pushed to the wall by battlefield situation, illegitimacy — Russian diplomat
For this reason, he began to blackmail his Western curators, said Maria Zakharova
Read more
Korean sappers return to DPRK after completing combat mission in Kursk Region
The ceremony of welcoming their return took place on December 12
Read more
EU's grandiose fraud, Putin's possible visit to Turkey: Peskov's statements
Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged views on Ukraine in depth
Read more
Putin, Erdogan discuss highly sensitive issues in Ashgabat — Kremlin
The meeting in Turkmenistan lasted for about one and a half hours
Read more
Turkey offers limited safety agreement for navigation in Black Sea — Fidan
Foreign Minister said that the grain deal was struck in 2022 under a similar principle
Read more
MFA calls EU authorities 'thimbleriggers' after indefinite freezing of Russian assets
According to the European Commission's plan, the indefinite asset freeze is the first stage in the expropriation of Russian assets
Read more
Ukrainian forces facing huge losses in Kharkov Region — Russian security officer
Ukrainian commanders are chaotically deploying brigade forces to various parts of the frontline in the Kharkov Region in an attempt to stop Battlegroup North from advancing
Read more
Ukrainian attack leaves almost 30,000 customers without power in Zaporozhye Region
Balitsky noted that energy personnel were "working non-stop" to restore supplies as soon as possible, but the weather was complicating repair efforts
Read more
Lukashenko pardons more than 100 citizens of various countries
Among them are citizens of Australia, the United Kingdom, Latvia, Lithuania, the United States, Ukraine, and Japan
Read more
Explosion reported in Ukraine’s northern city of Sumy
An air raid warning is currently in effect for the Sumy Region
Read more
Fico calls for restoration of work of commissions for economic cooperation with Russia
Slovakia, as the prime minister always emphasizes, pursues a foreign policy "oriented to all four sides of the world"
Read more
US uses lighting bombs after attack by ISIS militants on patrol in Palmyra — TV
"American planes dropped lighting bombs in the sky over the city," Syria TV reported
Read more
West erodes traditional values — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The deliberate erosion of these foundations and the relentless attempts by the neoliberal elite of the West to impose alien approaches on other nations are deeply disturbing," Kirill Logvinov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations, said
Read more
Normalization in BiH requires immediate closure of high representative office — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said that "It was obvious 20 years ago"
Read more
NATO needs to prepare for global naval challenge from Russia, analysts say
The report adds that scenarios for a crisis "often focus on an escalation in what is a single strategic direction stretching from the Baltic Sea to the Kara Sea"
Read more
Terrorism cannot be justified, Russian diplomat says, commenting on Sydney shooting
A shooting attack on innocent people during a religious celebration is a great tragedy, said Maria Zakharova
Read more
EU Council decided to perpetually block Russian sovereign assets
According to the plan of the European Commission, this step is the first phase in further expropriation of Russian assets
Read more
Over hundred people come to White House to rally against Trump's policies
Speakers criticized expelling illegal migrants
Read more
Japan to suspend support of new solar parks — newspaper
According to sources in the government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the decision was made over concerns about environmental damage and the negative attitude of the local population
Read more
Restrictions on operation of Pulkovo Airport lifted
Restrictions were imposed to ensure flight safety
Read more
Some 11,270 diamonds hidden in hand luggage seized at Frankfurt Airport — DPA
Law enforcement officers detained a 53-year-old man who had flown to Frankfurt from Angola, and placed him in custody
Read more
Australian police arrest two more people over Sydney terrorist attack
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, police detained two men at a residence belonging to one of the attackers
Read more
Man opens fire on territory of Brown University — TV
According to the Associated Press, the suspect was detained
Read more
UN commission arrives in southern Syria to record Israeli violations
The Al Hadath TV channel said the visit coincided with a new Israeli operation in the province, where six armored vehicles entered its southern regions and searched four houses.
Read more
Russia to strongly object to changes to Ukraine peace plan — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov pointed out that Moscow had not seen the proposals yet
Read more
Explosions reported in Ukraine’s Odessa Region
Air raid warnings are currently in effect for the Odessa, Nikolayev, and Sumy regions
Read more
Witkoff to meet with European leaders, Zelensky in Berlin — WSJ
The decision to send Steven Witkoff to Berlin demonstrates the US administration's desire to overcome differences between Washington and Kiev regarding the terms of the peace deal, the newspaper believes
Read more