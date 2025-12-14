Terrorism cannot be justified, Russian diplomat says, commenting on Sydney shooting

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Terrorist attacks on innocent people cannot be justified, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS, commenting on a shooting incident in Australia.

"We are following the terrible news coming from Australia. A shooting attack on innocent people during a religious celebration is a great tragedy," she said.

According to Zakharova, the Russian embassy in Canberra and the consulate in Sydney are in contact with local law enforcement agencies to figure out if there are Russian nationals among those affected by the incident.

"Terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstances," the diplomat stressed.

Earlier, gunmen opened fire at a Jewish gathering celebrating Hanukkah at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Twelve people were killed, and another 16, including two police officers, were injured. One of the attackers was also killed, while the second alleged shooter was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Some reports said that a third attacker had also been detained. Police designated the attack as a terrorist incident.