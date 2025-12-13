Witkoff to meet with European leaders, Zelensky in Berlin — WSJ

NEW YORK, December 13. /TASS/. US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff will hold meetings with European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky in Berlin this weekend, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

He will meet with negotiators from the UK, Germany, and France on Sunday and Monday, according to sources. The decision to send Witkoff to Berlin demonstrates the US administration's desire to overcome differences between Washington and Kiev regarding the terms of the peace deal, the newspaper believes.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as their advisers, are expected to participate in the talks in Berlin, the WSJ wrote. Initially, European leaders wanted to organize a meeting with Trump this weekend to discuss their proposals for the US peace plan, the paper said.

Trump said earlier that the US would send a representative to the meeting in Europe only if Washington understood that the negotiations would be fruitful.