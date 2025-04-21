Pope Francis died of stroke that caused coma, cardiac arrest — statement

VATICAN CITY, April 21. /TASS/. Pope Francis suffered a stroke that caused coma and cardiac arrest, an official medical report on the death of the 88-year-old pontiff read.

"His Holiness Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) was born in Buenos Aires (Argentina) on December 17, 1936, a resident of the Vatican, a citizen of the Vatican, died at 7:35 a.m. on 04/21/2025 in his apartment in St. Martha (Vatican City) from a cerebral stroke, coma, irreversible cardiac collapse. This was preceded by an episode of acute respiratory failure with bilateral multi-microbial pneumonia, multiple bronchiectasis, and high blood pressure," the statement said.

It also said that the pontiff suffered from type 2 diabetes.