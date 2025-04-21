23 children die, 167 receive injuries in Ukraine’s attacks on Belgorod Region in 3.5 years

BELGOROD, April 21. /TASS/. Twenty-three children have died and 167 have been wounded as a result of Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past 3.5 years, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"The enemy shells our cities and villages from all types of weapons, drops munitions from drones, causing suffering to civilians. A lot of grief and distress. Over the past 3.5 years, twenty-three children have died and 167 have been injured due to the enemy attacks," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On April 16, a ten-year-old boy died after picking up a Kolokolchik land mine and on April 20, a 12-year-old child received heavy wounds when playing with such a mine.