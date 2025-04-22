Israeli air strikes kill at least 29 Gazans over past day — TV

DUBAI, April 22. /TASS/. In the past day, at least 29 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the Qatari TV channel, Israeli forces have been delivering attacks on tent camps for displaced people across the Palestinian enclave.

Tensions flared again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In retaliation, Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza, aiming to dismantle the political and military infrastructure of Hamas and secure the release of the hostages. Since then, more than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in the hostilities, with some 117,000 others being injured.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, launching heavy strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.