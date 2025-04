MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is not expected to come to Moscow for the Victory Day Parade on May 9, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

"There was no talk about this," he said.

Earlier, Peskov said that more than 20 heads of state and government are expected at the parade in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Victory. He noted that Russia welcomes anyone who wants to celebrate this date.