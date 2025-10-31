Gazprom sets 5th record in a month for daily gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Gazprom has set a new record for daily gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia for the fifth time in a month, the holding company said in a statement.

"On October 30, Gazprom set a new all-time record for daily gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, for the fifth time in a month. The delivered volume exceeded Gazprom's contractual obligations," the statement reads.

The company noted that this is the eighth record since the pipeline reached its maximum contractual level on December 1, 2024.

On December 1, 2024, Gazprom brought the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China to its maximum design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Supplies via the Power of Siberia totaled 4.1 billion cubic meters in 2020, 10.39 billion cubic meters in 2021, 15.4 billion cubic meters in 2022, 22.73 billion cubic meters in 2023, and 31.12 billion cubic meters in 2024. In the first nine months of 2025, Gazprom increased supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline by more than 27%. Gazprom will supply over 38 billion cubic meters of gas to China via the pipeline by the end of this year, according to company CEO Alexey Miller.

The Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in eastern Russia, with an export capacity of 38 billion cubic meters per year. The first pipeline deliveries of Russian gas to China via the eastern route began in December 2019 under a 30-year contract signed between Gazprom and China's CNPC in 2014. The total supply volume over the entire period will exceed 1 trillion cubic meters of gas, with a contract value of $400 billion.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, Russia and China signed documents on the supply of a total of 106 billion cubic meters of gas per year. During the visit, a memorandum was signed on the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline with a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters. The two countries made a decision to increase supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline to 44 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the projected 38 billion cubic meters. They also decided to increase supplies via the Far Eastern Route by 2 billion cubic meters to 12 billion cubic meters per year.