Incomprehensible how EU openly willing to resume Nazi ideology — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The European Union is openly willing to resume the European Nazi ideology, Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said commenting on threats to leaders of countries over the Victory Day visit to Russia.

"There is no such a word to describe this notion. It is, indeed, I’m not ironical now, incomprehensible how the European Union is openly willing to resume the European Nazi ideology," he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin who posted it on his Telegram channel.

"Of course, we will not put up with it, and we will do everything to make sure that this ideology ‘keeps head down’, that it is eliminated once and forever, and that Europe returns to its values," Lavrov added.

The European Union’s intention to establish a coalition on sending troops to Ukraine demonstrates a superiority intention, the minister said as he warned against using such a language when speaking with Moscow.

"The coalition of apparently those wishing this very feeling of their own superiority, own ability to decide as they want, without listening to and absolutely ignoring other views. This is related to the trend of revival of Nazi views, Nazi customs, habits. However, one should not use such a language when speaking with Russia," he said.

Moscow sees what frankly hawkish, hostile slogans are being shouted by "[Emmanuel] Macron, [Keir] Starmer, and now [Friedrich] Merz before taking the chancellor office, threatening the Russian Federation," the official noted. "I don’t think that it reflects the position of the French or German people," he stressed. "I would reiterate: we have strong nerves. President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly stated that we are ready to discuss any problems. But, of course, we are polite people and we expect common decency from those who will inevitably address us," the minister concluded.