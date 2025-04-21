China is top marine economic power now — Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. China is the top marine economic power of the world, Russian presidential aide and Marine Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"It is China that is the marine economic power number one globally at present, and Beijing is already on the US heels in the naval aspect," Patrushev said.

The struggle for the World Ocean lasted for several centuries and a small quiet period was only after 1991, when the socialist block disintegrated, the aide said. However, the shipbuilding industry in the US started degrading gradually further on, while China managed to catch up with the US, Patrushev added.