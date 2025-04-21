{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

Zelensky loses London's support, hits out at Beijing — Medvedchuk

"If even London is tired of this political clown, that shows he is losing the last pillars of his support," the politician noted

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is losing the support of London and is publicly quarreling with China, whose position is very important for Kiev, said the head of the Other Ukraine movement, ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform - for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk.

"Even the British, who once held Zelensky in such high esteem, have changed their tune about him. The British media are done with portraying Zelensky as a global hero and are now painting him as a dictator. If even London is tired of this political clown, that shows he is losing the last pillars of his support," the politician wrote in a column he contributed to Smotrim.ru media platform.

He said that Zelensky has managed to pick a fight with China as well, first baselessly accusing Beijing of sending military supplies to Russia, and later imposing sanctions against three Chinese companies. "The list of Zelensky’s diplomatic scandals now includes China. Question: what was this illegitimate actor hoping to achieve with this? Was he just trying to stir the pot? As a result, he has weakened Ukraine’s position again," he wrote, adding that China's stance is very important for Kiev.

The politician wrote that Zelensky is being controlled by outside forces. "His position as a dictator is nothing more than an illusion. I have already compared him to a monkey with a grenade who has climbed to the top of power and is afraid to come down from there," Medvedchuk said.

Tags
Ukraine crisis
UN chief offers condolences over Pope Francis’ death
Antonio Guterres noted that the pontiff "was a man of faith for all faiths"
Read more
Pope Francis passes away
He has died at the age of 88
Read more
BRICS: possible expansion
Read more
Aircraft with Russian servicemen returned from captivity landed in Moscow
The prisoners’ swap with Ukraine was implemented on April 19
Read more
Trump says many world leaders asking him to reduce tariffs
They "must right the wrongs," US president said
Read more
Holy Fire descends in Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
The Holy Fire symbolizes the light of Christ's resurrection
Read more
Russia to discuss joint arms projects with Peru
Peru operates Russian-made airplanes, helicopters, armor, antitank complexes and air defense means
Read more
Press review: UN ready to join Black Sea deal while Russia lifts Taliban ban
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 18th
Read more
South Korea supplies cars worth $72 mln to Russia in March
Russia was the 12th-biggest trade partner of South Korean exporters of cars
Read more
Kiev used Easter truce to advance military goals, says DPR advisor
Igor Kimakovsky emphasized that yet another breakdown of the ceasefire had demonstrated Kiev's complete lack of commitment and inability to control its own army
Read more
US remains committed to a full ceasefire in Ukraine — State Department
According to the State Department, "it is a long past time" to stop the conflict
Read more
Japan may increase rice imports from the US — newspaper
Japan is also considering an opportunity to offer simplified access of US vehicles to the country’s market, Nikkei reported
Read more
Easter ceasefire was initiated by Putin, Kremlin spokesman says
The Russian president declared a cessation of hostilities at a Saturday meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov
Read more
Israeli chief of General Staff visits Israel-controlled areas in Syria
Eyal Zamir vowed that Israel will retain its military presence there, the IDF said
Read more
Easter truce between Russia and Ukraine announced by Moscow expires
As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on April 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not ordered to extend it
Read more
Putin instructs to consider buyback mechanism for departed brands by May 15
Companies that left the Russian market after February 22, 2022 will be subject to this measure
Read more
Houthis claim strikes on two US aircraft carrier groups
"Missile forces and drone units launched two cruise missiles and two drones at the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its associated ships in the northern part of the Red Sea," the movement said
Read more
Nothing to add to Defense Ministry’s report of Kiev’s ceasefire violations — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Russia would share the information with all relevant parties
Read more
Russia to resolve Ukraine conflict quickly if EU, US 'wash hands of it' — Medvedev
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the United States could withdraw from the negotiation on Ukraine if the parties sabotaged it
Read more
Rearmament initiative could fragment Europe, ex-Italian PM warns
Giuseppe Conte believes that the European public is being misled by promises of more security and efforts to arm every country, even though the military approach pursued until recently has not succeeded
Read more
Russian soldiers eliminated Ukrainian militants who shot civilians in Kursk region
During one of these clashes, fighter eliminated two Ukrainian soldiers in hand-to-hand combat
Read more
Trump says hopes for Russia-US deal to be made in coming week
"Both will then start to do big business with the United States of America," US leader said
Read more
Netanyahu may lead Israel into crisis, former Israeli intel chief warns
According to Ami Ayalon, the Israeli prime minister’s most dangerous actions include a move to reform the country’s judicial system, which provides the government with more control over it
Read more
Participants in Easter marches in Germany oppose arms supplies to Kiev
The primary issues on their agenda include disarmament, and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East
Read more
Another violation of Easter truce by Ukrainian troops reported from Gorlovka
The DPR government said that Ukrainian troops fired four rounds from 155mm artillery systems
Read more
Russian troops strictly observed ceasefire during Easter truce — top brass
Despite the declared Easter truce, Ukrainian armed formations kept delivering artillery fire and strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles on the positions of Russian troops and civilian facilities in the border areas of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk Regions and the Republic of Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Israel unlikely to strike Iran without Trump’s endorsement — media
Meanwhile, the US president himself is currently focused on pursuing diplomatic solutions to address Iran's nuclear program
Read more
Golden Dome missile defense shield won’t protect US from Russia or China, analyst says
Thomas Countryman noted that the system "could be overwhelmed by the much cheaper option of simply building a lot more missiles"
Read more
Ukrainian forces execute over 100 civilians in Selidovo
According to Maxim Grigoriev, all Ukrainian units participated in the shooting of civilians in Selidovo
Read more
Sultan of Oman departs for Moscow to hold talks with Putin — media
The head of state is accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs Shihab bin Tariq Al Said and Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi
Read more
Russia’s Economy Ministry lowers investment growth rate in 2025 to 1.7% in its forecast
"If it is put into physical volume or nominal values, this is a very big amount," the document says
Read more
Geneva to host technical consultations ahead of next round of US-Iranian talks — media
The Guardian noted that "Russia could play a key role in a deal on the future of Iran’s nuclear program," pushing the UK, Germany, and France to the sidelines
Read more
Pentagon chief shared details of strikes on Yemen in Signal private chat — NYT
According to the publication, on March 15, Hegseth posted the flight schedules for the F/A-18 Hornet fighters, which struck positions of Yemeni Houthis from the Ansar Allah rebel movement
Read more
Kiev will not become part of NATO, it’s out of the question — Trump’s special envoy
US President Donald Trump suggested earlier that the Ukrainian conflict may have been triggered by Kiev’s ambitions to join the alliance
Read more
US national shot dead during plane hijacking attempt in Belize
The pilots managed to land the aircraft at Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport
Read more
Iranian, US experts to hold mediated discussions on Wednesday — senior Iranian diplomat
Iran insists that it has the right to uranium enrichment and this is one of Tehran’s redlines at the talks, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi added
Read more
Gold price hits fresh all-time high surpassing $3,400 per troy ounce
By 9:24 a.m. Moscow time the gold price had extended gains to 0.21% as it traded at $3,401.2 per troy ounce
Read more
Soyuz MS-26 crew returns to Earth
The cosmonauts and the astronaut were evacuated later from the return vehicle of the spacecraft
Read more
Over 11,000 US agency staff gained access to confidential files — newspaper
The documents reveal that employees inadvertently shared a Google Drive folder containing sensitive files with the entire General Services Administration staff
Read more
US leadership understands root causes of Ukrainian conflict — Kremlin aide
However, a longstanding anti-Russian sentiment - built over many years and decades - hinders their ability to pursue reasonable solutions, Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Russian Orthodox Church praises Pope Francis for his role in building communication
The Holy See said earlier on Monday that Pope Francis has died at the age of 88
Read more
Russian forces hit test site of Ukrainian Sapsan missile defense system — top brass
Russian servicemen have liberated the Shevchenko settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Ukraine seeks to stage counterattack in Krasnoarmeysk direction — DPR head
Denis Pushilin noted that the heaviest fighting was currently taking place near the village of Novoye near Krasny Liman
Read more
Moscow welcomes US statements on Ukraine’s impossibility to join NATO — Kremlin
Bloomberg news agency reported earlier that Washington presented its allies in Paris with proposals for a Ukrainian settlement and they included a refusal to discuss Kiev’s NATO membership and the easing of sanctions against Russia
Read more
Russia’s Economy Ministry downgrades forecast for average annual dollar rate for 2025
The Ministry has downgraded its forecast for the average annual US dollar exchange rate for 2025 from 96.5 to 94.3 rubles per dollar
Read more
China tests non-nuclear hydrogen bomb
When activated by conventional explosives, the magnesium hydride underwent rapid thermal decomposition, releasing hydrogen gas that ignited into a sustained inferno, the researchers said in a peer-reviewed paper published in the Chinese-language Journal of Projectiles, Rockets, Missiles and Guidance
Read more
Vulin not included in Serbia’s new cabinet because of Western pressure on Vucic — source
"Aleksandar Vulin has been removed from the government because of pressure from Brussels," the source pointed out
Read more
Ukrainian armed forces attack Donetsk during ceasefire — operative services
The Ukrainian army has also attacked Gorlovka, with four artillery shells fired at the town, according to the administration of the Donetsk People Republic’s head and government reported
Read more
IMF to lower global economic growth forecast due to US tariffs — Bloomberg
The world’s economy is expected to experience the first shock waves provoked by Washington’s tariff policy very soon, according to the agency
Read more
US airstrikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa kill 12 — Houthi Health Ministry
According to the report, 30 more were wounded
Read more
EU Commission president urges big tech giants to comply with EU’s digital laws
According to Ursula von der Leyen, the EU is ready to enforce its full digital rulebook
Read more
Russian troops continue special military operation after truce expires
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 20 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported
Read more
Russian forces liberate Oleshnya in Kursk Region — top brass
The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk Region have exceeded 75,000 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry added
Read more
FSB detains Crimean resident for passing data on military facilities to SBU
The FSB Investigative Department for the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol has opened a criminal case against the detainee under Article 275.1 of the Russian Criminal Code
Read more
Seasonal peak of Arctic ice area has shrunk to all-time low — JAXA
According to the scientists' findings, the maximum ice area peaked this season on March 20 and amounted to 13.79 million square kilometers
Read more
Former Italian PM says Russia’s wish not to have enemies at its doorstep understandable
Giuseppe Conte also believes that the EU has never intended to promote dialogue on settling the conflict
Read more
Ukrainian army loses up to 155 troops in Kursk Region before Easter truce starts
Over the period of fighting in the Kursk frontline area, the Ukrainian army has lost more than 75,000 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Nazis whom Zelensky made welcome in power to sacrifice him whenever possible — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that Zelensky had long ago become a pawn in both foreign and domestic politics
Read more
Trump uses Easter address to slam his political opponents
"With great love, sincerity, and affection", the US President wished happy Easter to all, "including the Radical Left Lunatics" who are seeking to bring dangerous criminals, such as members of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) Salvadorian gang, back to the United States
Read more
Russian forces take control over section of important road in Sumy Region — expert
Distance-wise, about five kilometers of the Yunakovka-Oleshnya highway is under fire control of the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev says European troops to return in coffins if deployed to Ukraine
Earlier, Andrey Yermak, the head of the office of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, said he along with the Ukrainian defense and foreign ministers, Rustem Umerov and Andrey Sibiga, respectively, had arrived in Paris for talks with senior US officials
Read more
Kiev vows to mirror Russia’s truce moves, but its reflection warped — Russian lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky stressed that the Ukrainian regime has repeatedly displayed its inability to comply with agreements
Read more
Witkoff may travel to Russia again
The US President special envoy is likely to visit Russia in case of coincidence in positions of Washington, Europe and Kiev at the meeting in London this week
Read more
Ex-Ukrainian PM slams Kiev's idea to extend ceasefire as demagogy
Nikolay Azarov recalled that the Kiev regime, which came to power as a result of the 2014 coup, lacked commitment
Read more
Ukrainian official says Kiev did not agree to recognize Crimea as part of Russia
Sergey Leshchenko pointed to the lack of official statements from any of the negotiators
Read more
US proposes making territory around Zaporozhye nuke plant neutral — WSJ
The publication does not indicate which territories around the ZNPP Washington proposes to designate as neutral and in what format the United States could exercise control over these territories and the plant
Read more
Kiev had no choice regarding Easter truce — Russian lawmaker
Alexey Pushkov assumed that Vladimir Zelensky had urgent telephone talks with Prime Minister of the Unied Kingdom Keir Starmer and France’s President Emmanuel Macron, during which the decision to consent to the truce was made
Read more
West trains drone engagement in Ukraine for future wars
The engagement of tanks and armored vehicles is likely to move to the background in future
Read more
Situation in Kursk region
Aviation, artillery and missile troops continued to defeat manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk region, as well as their reserves in the Sumy region
Read more
Kiev needs to draft 18-year-olds despite demographic issues, expert says
Alexander Gladun pointed out that in the current demographic situation, Ukraine must increase its birth rate
Read more
Press review: Easter truce may shift Ukraine conflict as Iran, US report nuclear progress
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 21st
Read more
FACTBOX: Pope Francis' biography
The 266th head of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away at the age of 88
Read more
One settlement left until full liberation of Kursk Region from Ukrainian troops — sources
The Defense Ministry said that the Russian Armed Forces had liberated Oleshnya
Read more
Russian groups of forces in area of special military operation strictly observe ceasefire
The Ukrainian army attacked the positions of Russian forces 444 times after the Easter truce was declared, as well as carried out 900 drone attacks, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Ukraine used US-made HIMARS systems to violate Easter truce — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, this was quite expected from the Ukrainian side
Read more
Durov says Telegram never disclosed single byte of private messages in its 12-year history
The messenger's co-founder said that Telegram would only disclose the IP addresses and phone numbers of criminal suspects, if provided with a valid court order
Read more
Putin to hold meeting of military industrial commission newt week — TV
Apart from that, the Russian president’s plans for the coming week include several international contacts, including a meeting with the sultan of Oman
Read more
Ukraine running out of gas reserves, will need to import up to 6 bln cubic meters by fall
Storage facilities are filled only to 2.22%, "the lowest level over the entire record of their operation," Sergey Makogon, former CEO of Ukraine’s GTS Operator, said
Read more
Israeli military detain several Israelis trying to illegally cross into Gaza Strip
The civilians were transferred to the Israel Police for further questioning, the Israel Defense Forces said
Read more
No orders to extend Easter truce issued by Putin — Kremlin spokesman
The ceasefire is in force for 30 hours, from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 until 00:00 Moscow time on April 21
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about end of Easter truce, Ukrainian violations
The Russian Defense Ministry stated that after the truce expired, Russian troops resumed their special military operation
Read more
US vice president arrives in India
During the visit, JD Vance will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Read more
Easter Sunday celebrated by Orthodox Christians
This year Orthodox Easter coincides with the holy day for Catholics
Read more
EU seeks to tweak methane emission rules to increase US LNG imports — agency
A European Commission spokesperson declined to comment on whether it was exploring possible flexibilities in the methane law that could benefit US LNG exporters
Read more
Japan’s PM considers inappropriate to link trade and security talks with the US
"We must resolve security issues without linking them to tariff issues," Shigeru Ishiba noted
Read more
Kiev troops attempted to kill British mercenary who surrendered to Russians — officer
In his words, they fired conventional 120mm mortar rounds, silent munitions and at least one FPV drone with a fragmentation charge
Read more
Latest POW exchange between Russia, Ukraine was largest since conflict began — UAE
Since taking on the role of mediator at the start of 2024, the UAE has overseen the exchange of more than 3,700 POWs
Read more
Ukrainian army launches over 40 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
Four civilians, including three children, were injured
Read more
Zelensky may find US-proposed version of peace deal 'hard to swallow' — newspaper
The current US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff package "doesn’t seem to include US-backed security guarantees," The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius wrote
Read more
Earth trembles at Russia’s tallest active volcano
Continued activity may affect low-flying aircraft
Read more
Russian oil imports by China down 14.7% in Q1 2025 — statistics
The value of Russian oil supplies amounted to $13 bln over the reporting quarter
Read more
Kiev demonstrates inability to cease fire even for 30 hours — Russian envoy
Ukraine has repeatedly broken ceasefire agreements reached within the Minsk and Normandy format, Miroshnik added
Read more
No peace is possible without disarmament — Pope Francis
The 88-year-olf pontiff called for peace in the Holy Land and across the entire Middle East, for extending prayers for Christian communities in Lebanon and Syria, and called for peace in Ukraine
Read more
Incomprehensible how EU openly willing to resume Nazi ideology — Lavrov
The European Union’s intention to establish a coalition on sending troops to Ukraine demonstrates a superiority intention, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Press review: US could rally 70 countries against China and EU targets Russia before May 9
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 17th
Read more
Putin treated Pope Francis with great respect — Kremlin
Putin and Francis were personally acquainted
Read more
Russian Economy Ministry lowers forecast for 2025 Brent price from $81.7 to $68 per barrel
The forecast expectations for the price of Russian Urals crude oil in 2025 are $56 per barrel
Read more
Russian LNG deliveries to China plunge 18.7% in Q1 2025 — customs
Imports lost 24% in value terms to $800.61 mln, the Main Customs Administration of China said
Read more
All countries will lose if global trade back to law of jungle — China's Commerce Ministry
Beijing is strongly against any country concluding deals to the detriment of China's interests, "if this happens, the PRC will never put up with it and will firmly take retaliatory measures," the ministry stressed
Read more
Zelensky’s office official confirms Ukraine’s participation in London talks next week
"I will not disclose who will be on the team," Sergey Leshchenko said
Read more
Russian forces advance in South Donetsk area, DPR leader says
The Russian troops have advanced towards the settlements of Bogatyr, Otradnaya and Komar in the Velikaya Novosyolka area
Read more