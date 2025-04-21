MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is losing the support of London and is publicly quarreling with China, whose position is very important for Kiev, said the head of the Other Ukraine movement, ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform - for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk.

"Even the British, who once held Zelensky in such high esteem, have changed their tune about him. The British media are done with portraying Zelensky as a global hero and are now painting him as a dictator. If even London is tired of this political clown, that shows he is losing the last pillars of his support," the politician wrote in a column he contributed to Smotrim.ru media platform.

He said that Zelensky has managed to pick a fight with China as well, first baselessly accusing Beijing of sending military supplies to Russia, and later imposing sanctions against three Chinese companies. "The list of Zelensky’s diplomatic scandals now includes China. Question: what was this illegitimate actor hoping to achieve with this? Was he just trying to stir the pot? As a result, he has weakened Ukraine’s position again," he wrote, adding that China's stance is very important for Kiev.

The politician wrote that Zelensky is being controlled by outside forces. "His position as a dictator is nothing more than an illusion. I have already compared him to a monkey with a grenade who has climbed to the top of power and is afraid to come down from there," Medvedchuk said.