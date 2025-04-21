PREVIEW: Putin to hold talks with visiting Omani Sultan Al Said

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his first meeting ever with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Tuesday.

Putin and Al Said held their only phone call on March 23, 2023, when the first bilateral contact between the two countries’ leaders took place since diplomatic relations were established between Russia and Oman. Al Said arrived in Moscow on Monday.

The Kremlin has announced that the two sides will focus on key areas of cooperation in the economic, financial, and cultural spheres as well as pressing international and regional issues. They may also discuss the Iranian nuclear program.

The Omani ambassador to Russia, Hamoud bin Salem Al Tuwaih, has said that the two delegations plan to sign 10 agreements, including on abolishing mutual visas for holders of regular passports, as well as a protocol on the establishment of a joint commission for trade-and-economic and technical cooperation.

The Omani sultan’s state visit is timed to coincide with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Russia-Oman talks come as Moscow has been restoring relations with Washington, with Russia and the United States discussing not only bilateral relations but also resolving the Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, Oman has hosted several rounds of negotiations between Washington and Tehran on Iran’s nuclear program.

This will be Putin’s fourth meeting on the Middle East over the past week. Last Wednesday, the Russian leader met with former Gaza hostages, Alexander Trufanov and his family members. And on Thursday, Putin held talks in the Kremlin with the emir of Qatar and Iran’s top diplomat.