Russia holds ceremony for Paralympic athletes on Red Square

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian athletes returning from the Paralympic Games in Italy were honored on Red Square in Moscow, a TASS journalist reported from the scene.

The delegation led by Russian Paralympic Committee President Pavel Rozhkov was greeted with national flags and applause at landmark department store GUM located on Red Square.

State Duma deputy and Olympic champion in speed skating Svetlana Zhurova, Olympic silver medalist ski mountaineer Nikita Filippov and others came to congratulate the athletes.

"Dear friends, beloved fans, we thank you for your attention and support during the difficult start to the Paralympic Games. It was the first opportunity to perform with our flag and anthem. This movement was started by Varvara Voronchikhina. We are proud of our athletes," Rozhkov told reporters.

Filippov admitted that he envied the Paralympians for being able to perform with the anthem and flag, and expressed the hope that in the future the Olympians will have the same opportunity. Paralympic gold medalist Alexey Bugaev told TASS that felt honored to be greeted so warmly upon their return to their homeland.

"It is very nice that we are being greeted like this here. It's cool to be in such a place and feel the support of our people. I am very proud of our team and our entire country."

The Paralympic Games were held from March 6 to March 15. The Russian team, consisting of six athletes, took third place in the team competition, winning eight gold, one silver and three bronze medals. Athletes from Russia performed at the Games with national symbols for the first time in 12 years.