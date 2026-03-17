EU provides Ukraine with full terms for joining union

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Ukraine has been provided with the full terms under which it can be admitted to the European Union, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko said.

"Today, Ukraine’s delegation in Brussels received from the European Union conditions for the accession covering the three final negotiating clusters. They are: Cluster 3 "Competitiveness and inclusive growth," Cluster 4 "Green agenda and sustainable connectivity," and Cluster 5 "Resources, agriculture and cohesion policy," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

She recalled that Kiev had received part of the conditions in December. Now, in her words, Ukraine has" the full set of conditions, the fulfilment of which is necessary for accession to the EU — for the first time in history."

Earlier, Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration Taras Kachka said that some EU countries insist that Ukraine carry out reforms and wait for two decades to join the community as a full-fledged member. He also noted that the Verkhovna Rada, or Ukraine’s parliament, has to pass around 300 laws before the country can be admitted to the EU, something that requires the normal functioning of the national legislature. Moreover, in his words, there are other problems Kiev will face on its path to European integration, such as fitting into the EU’s common agricultural policy.

Admission talks are meant to synchronize a candidate country’s legislation with that of the European Union. Such talks typically take more than ten years, with no strict timeframes for that. For instance, Turkey engaged in such talks in 2005 and has not yet been admitted to the European Union and has little chance to do that in the foreseeable future.

The European Commission proposed to begin admission talks with Ukraine back in 2024 but Hungary blocked this decision. Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly said that Kiev must do everything it can to be technically ready for joining the European Union by 2027. EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said in early March that Ukraine will not be able to join the community by 2027 under the effective procedure.