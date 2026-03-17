Slovak PM Fico predicts worsening global oil market situation amid Iran conflict

BRATISLAVA, March 17. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico predicts a deterioration in global oil supplies due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, he told reporters on Tuesday.

"Iran is not Venezuela. There is every indication that this conflict will continue for a long time. Therefore, the global market situation regarding oil supplies will only worsen," the Prime Minister said.

Fico criticized the Kiev leadership for halting gas and oil transit through Ukraine to Slovakia and Hungary. According to him, Vladimir Zelensky is trying to "punish them for their sovereign position on international issues" and their refusal to support the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine.

Against the backdrop of the Middle East conflict, oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia, which were halted on January 27, have become critical for the Central European region.

"I welcome all sensible voices saying, 'Let's reach an agreement, let's end this unfortunate war [in Ukraine], and let's return to standard, mutually beneficial economic relations,'" the Prime Minister said.