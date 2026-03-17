Middle East share of Russian wheat exports grows to 37% in July-February

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Middle East’s share of Russian wheat exports increased to 37% between July 2025 and February 2026, according to data from the Rusagrotrans analytical center.

"The Middle East's share of Russian wheat exports in July-February rose to 37% in the 2025/26 season (up from 28% in 2024/25) due to increased shipments to Turkey, Iran, and Israel, where competition from other exporters is less significant thanks to logistical proximity," the center told TASS.

Meanwhile, Africa's share in the export geography decreased slightly. North Africa's share in July 2025 - February 2026 stood at 32%, compared to 36% a year earlier, following a correction in supply volumes to Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, and Algeria. The share of other African nations was 14% versus 16% previously, amid stiff competition from the EU, Argentina, Australia, and Brazil in the markets of Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, and South Africa.

At the same time, South Asia's share in the current season edged down from 8% to 6% due to increased supplies from Argentina, Brazil, and the EU, primarily to Bangladesh.

Overall, Russian exports maintain a strong position: from July 2025 to February 2026, wheat exports totaled 32.7 million tonnes, barley 4.77 million tonnes, and corn 3.47 million tonnes.