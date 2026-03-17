Aeroflot to add 43 extra flights to Thailand, Maldives, Sri Lanka

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Aeroflot is introducing 43 additional round-trip flights between Moscow and Bangkok, Phuket, Male, and Colombo from March through June, the carrier's press service announced.

"In addition to the 25 previously announced extra flights, the airline will operate another 43 round-trip services in March, April, May, and June. These new flights aim to meet the surge in demand from passengers whose transit flights were canceled due to the unstable situation in the Middle East," the airline said. Ticket sales are already open.

The flights will be operated using wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft with a 402-seat capacity.

In total, Aeroflot will offer 16,884 seats on flights to and from Colombo, 8,520 to and from Phuket, and 4,824 each to and from Bangkok and Male.