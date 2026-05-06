US, Iran close to signing one-page memorandum to end war — news outlet

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. Washington and Tehran are close to signing a one-page memorandum to end the armed conflict, Axios reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, the US leadership’s decision to suspend Operation Project Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz is linked to progress in the negotiations. The draft memorandum is based on a 14-point US plan that calls for a cessation of hostilities in the region and the start of a 30-day period of negotiations on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program, and the prospects for lifting US sanctions.

According to two sources cited by Axios, negotiations on the details of an agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz, limit Iran’s nuclear program, and lift US sanctions could take place in Islamabad or Geneva. If the negotiations fail, US forces may resume the blockade or military operations, one of the sources noted.