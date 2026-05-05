US working on diplomatic solution to Iran conflict — Rubio

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. US officials, including President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, are working intensively to find a diplomatic solution to resolve the conflict with Iran, US Secretary of State and Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Marco Rubio said at a White House briefing.

"Iran must accept the reality of the situation, come to the negotiation table, and accept terms that are good for them, but ultimately good for the world. The diplomatic path, if there's a real diplomatic path, I'm not always going to be one, but if there's a real diplomatic path, and we continue to explore it, Steve and Jared are working on that very hard. If there is one there, it could be one that leads them to reconstruction, to prosperity and to stability and to not posing a threat to the world," he said.

Rubio added that "the alternative is growing isolation, economic collapse and ultimately, total defeat." "I know what the right choice is for Iran. I hope that the people over there making decisions will make the right one," he said.