Russia, Bangladesh discussing supplies of Russian oil products — embassy

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Companies from Russia and Bangladesh are discussing supplies of Russian oil products to the South Asian country, the Russian Embassy in Dhaka told Izvestia.

"The Bangladeshi side has expressed interest in importing Russian oil products amid the global energy crisis and a severe shortage of energy resources in the country. According to the embassy, negotiations are currently underway between relevant Russian companies and Bangladeshi partners," the diplomatic mission said.

The embassy also noted potential in the gas sector. "Gazprom has expressed interest in resuming cooperation with Bangladeshi partners. Between 2010 and 2024, the company successfully implemented 20 gas well construction projects on Bhola Island. The company possesses unique geological exploration technologies and guarantees 100% drilling efficiency," the embassy added.