Malaysia’s king flies to Moscow at Putin’s invitation - agency

TOKYO, May 6. /TASS/. Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim has departed on a visit to Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of Victory Day celebrations, the Bernama agency has reported.

The King’s private plane took off from Senai International Airport at 8:00 a.m. local time [12 a.m. GMT]. The visit was announced on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page (banned in Russia as extremist).

Sultan Ibrahim was previously in Russia on a private visit in January, during which he held talks with Putin at the Hermitage in St. Petersburg.