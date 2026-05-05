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US State Department approves potential $373.6 million sale of JDAM guided bombs to Ukraine

As follows from the document, Kiev requested the possibility of purchasing 1,200 JDAMs in KMU-572 configuration and 332 in KMU-556 configuration, as well as associated equipment and documentation

WASHINGTON, May 5. /TASS/. The US State Department has approved a potential deal for the sale of JDAM extended-range guided aerial bombs and associated equipment to Ukraine for $373.6 million, the US State Department said in a statement posted on its website.

As follows from the document, Kiev requested the possibility of purchasing 1,200 JDAMs in KMU-572 configuration and 332 in KMU-556 configuration, as well as associated equipment and documentation. The total value of the potential deal is $373.6 million. Boeing will be the primary contractor.

The statement claims that the deal is in the national interests of the United States and will not alter the balance of power in the region. Furthermore, the State Department assumes that the arms sale will not negatively affect the combat readiness of the US armed forces.

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