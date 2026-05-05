DONETSK, May 5. /TASS/. Before assaulting reinforced concrete fortifications built to NATO standards, Russian troops fired Krasnopol guided shells at the positions, the commander of an assault detachment of Russia’s Battlegroup Center’s 80th Tank Regiment, call sign "Kemer," told TASS.

"Before the assault groups moved in, artillery preparation fire was opened with the use of Krasnopol munitions, tank guns, and 152mm D-30 mortars. FPV drones were also used to drop explosives," the commander said.

He noted that the enemy's strongpoints consisted of several capsules connected by corridors. The rooms were built of reinforced concrete at least 30 cm thick. Armored metal doors up to 15 cm thick made the rooms airtight. According to the commander, artillery strikes partially destroyed these fortifications and reduced their defensive capability.

Earlier, TASS reported, citing Kemer, that the Russian Armed Forces destroyed nine reinforced concrete strongpoints of the Ukrainian army on the outskirts of the Novopavlovka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The fortifications were built according to NATO standards.

About Krasnopol munitions

The new 152mm Krasnopol-M2 guided munition, manufactured by High Precision Systems (part of the state tech corporation Rostec), exceeds Western guided munitions in accuracy. The use of Krasnopol shells increases the speed of the cycle: detection - target designation - firing - escape. The Msta-S self-propelled gun’s cross-country ability and mobility allow it to move quickly, deploy to a position, fire, and withdraw. Its high level of automation allows the crew to complete a combat mission in 2-3 minutes.

The use of these guided munitions transforms self-propelled artillery systems and towed howitzers from area suppression weapons into precision weapons for the destruction of enemy targets. Krasnopol’s precision fire is in demand in counter-battery operations, targeting armored vehicles, drone control centers, enemy deployment sites, and command posts.