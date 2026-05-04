Russian Defense Ministry issues grave warning to anyone living in Kiev

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has issued a stark warning to anyone living in Kiev amid Vladimir Zelensky’s threats of disrupting V-Day in Russia, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry pointed out that if Ukraine attempted to carry out its criminal plans in order to disrupt Russia's Victory Day celebrations, the Russian Army would deliver a strike targeting downtown Kiev.

"We warn the civilian population of Kiev and employees of foreign diplomatic missions about the need to leave the city in a timely manner," the statement reads.

In line with an order issued by Russian Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Vladimir Putin, Russia has declared a ceasefire on May 8 and 9 to honor the celebration of the Soviet people’s victory in the Great Patriotic War, the ministry added.