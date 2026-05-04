MELITOPOL, May 4. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces are circumventing the Ukrainian Orekhov group of forces to establish radio control and use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to disrupt enemy logistics, Igor Kimakovsky, an advisor to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, said on the Soloviev Live TV program.

"After the enemy began to put pressure on us from the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Battlegroup East units stabilized the front line from the north and are now conducting combat operations in the Gulyaipole area. That is, they are attempting to penetrate the Orekhov group’s rear from the east along the heights. Heavy fighting is currently underway on the heights there – near Ternovataya and down to Gulyaipole – that is, along a broad front. Our main objective is to establish radio control and secure the radio horizons, which will allow our drones to actively disrupt the Orekhov group’s logistics," the expert said.

He noted that Russia’s Battlegroup West is also operating successfully.