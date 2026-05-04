Zelensky declares own ceasefire from midnight on May 6

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. In response to Russia’s ceasefire declared for May 8 and 9, Ukraine has announced its own ceasefire starting from midnight on May 6.

"We declare a silence regime starting at 12:00 a.m. overnight from May 5 to 6. It is quite realistic to ensure the ceasefire in the period ahead of this time. We will be acting symmetrically starting from the above-mentioned time," Vladimir Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Russian defense ministry warned earlier that should Ukraine try to disrupt celebrations of the Victory Day, the Russian army will deliver a retaliatory strike on downtown Kiev and called on Kiev’s civilian population employees of foreign diplomatic missions about the need to leave the city in a timely manner in the event of a retaliatory strike.