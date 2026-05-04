Finland sets up permanent positions, fortifications near Russian border — Security Council

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The Finnish Navy will conduct new drills in May in close proximity to the Russian border, with the combat positions and fortifications remaining in place even after the exercises conclude, the Russian Security Council told TASS.

"On April 29, the Finnish Defense Ministry also announced plans to conduct exercises in the waters of the Gulf of Finland and the coastal zone between the Virolahti and Hamina-Kotka settlements in the Kymenlaakso region, near the Russian border. The exercises will involve manpower from the Navy’s coastal defense brigade. The drill is scheduled to take place in two phases: May 4-8 and May 17-29 (with live-fire exercises scheduled for May 20-22)," the statement said.

"During the exercise, manpower from the coastal defense brigade will establish combat positions on the coast and build fortifications that will remain in place after the exercises conclude," the Security Council Secretariat noted.