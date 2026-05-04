LUGANSK, May 4. /TASS/. Military analyst Andrey Marochko has observed that the Russian army’s strategy of probing weaknesses in the Ukrainian defensive line is compelling Kiev to divert reserves to Sumy. He explained that recent Russian advances have expanded their operational zone in the Yunakovka and Myropol sectors of the Sumy Region.

Marochko stated, "Our troops are employing a tactic of testing the enemy’s defenses by identifying and exploiting weak points. This approach has proven quite effective, complicating the Ukrainian command’s decision-making process. As a result, they are compelled to shift reserves from other areas to respond."

During a live broadcast on his VKontakte page, Marochko emphasized that this Russian tactic has caught the Ukrainian forces off guard, describing it as an "unpleasant surprise" for Kiev.