Poland won't 'take in' US troops being withdrawn from European countries — PM

YEREVAN, May 4. /TASS/. Poland does not intend to use the US’ withdrawal of its troops from a number of European countries to increase the American contingent in the country, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said after the conclusion of the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan.

"It seems to me that Poland, as a country, should not be taking in [US troops from other countries]," the prime minister said at a press briefing. "Under no circumstances will I allow Poland to be used in any way to undermine solidarity and cooperation at the European level," Tusk added.

At the same time, the Polish prime minister emphasized that Warsaw has been negotiating for two years to increase the US military contingent in the country and would only welcome such a development.