MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces command has deployed elite drone operators from the Azov Battalion (designated a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) to the Sumy Region due to the dire situation on the front, a Russian defense source told TASS.

"A critical situation has developed near Sumy. Ten drone crews from the Azov Battalion have been urgently deployed to this section of the front to reinforce the combined arms units of the Ukrainian armed forces," the source said.

According to the source, the Ukrainian elite drone operators have been deployed to border positions near the line of contact in the Sumy Region, which are under fire control of the Russian Armed Forces.