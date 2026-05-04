Respect-based dialogue needed to develop Russia-Japan relations — senior Russian MP

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. A respect-based dialogue is needed to develop relations between Russia and Japan, but Tokyo’s current political course makes this next to impossible, Grigory Karasin, chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, said at a meeting with Muneo Suzuki, a member of Japan’s House of Councillors (upper house of parliament).

"The development of relations between Japan and Russia requires, first of all, a mutually respectful dialogue and desire to normalize these relations. I must state that your visits, dear Mr. Suzuki, objectively contribute to this. Regrettably, we see different, more belligerent tendencies in the policy of the current Japanese leadership, which make it impossible to seriously discuss concrete areas for the development of relations. But this doesn’t mean that we should stop engaging in direct dialogue," the senior Russian lawmaker said.

According to Karasin, Russian lawmakers share Suzuki’s views that "the sanctions pressure on Russia is senseless." "You know better than anyone else that such things have never led to anything good in relations with Russia," he stressed.