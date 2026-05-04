MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov congratulated the command and personnel of the 41st Motorized Rifle Regiment on liberating the settlement of Miropolye in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a congratulatory statement.

"Motorized rifle soldiers bravely and selflessly perform their military duty to protect our people and land from the enemy. Regiment soldiers demonstrated unparalleled courage, heroism, and selflessness in all directions, continuing their ancestors' glorious tradition of liberating the world from fascism," stated the congratulatory statement.

Belousov thanked the personnel for remaining faithful to the Motherland and their oath and expressed confidence that they will continue to fulfill their assigned tasks, protect national interests, and ensure Russia's security.

The defense minister also noted that the regiment's personnel are worthy successors to the victor generations who defended the Motherland's freedom and independence. "We will always remember the soldiers' sacrifices who shed blood for our homeland," emphasized Belousov.

On May 2, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russia’s Battlegroup North had established control over the settlement of Miropolye in the Sumy Region.