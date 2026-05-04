Europeans not going to limit US use of NATO bases on continent — Rutte

YEREVAN, May 4. /TASS/. NATO European countries have taken note of the United States’ dissatisfaction with restrictions on the use of bases in Europe for strikes against Iran, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said upon arrival at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan.

The US has expressed some dissatisfaction, but the Europeans have taken note of it, he said, responding to a question about criticism from Washington over European countries’ refusal to allow their bases to be used for strikes against Iran. According to him, European countries are taking steps to ensure that existing base agreements are upheld.

However, Rutte declined to comment on a statement by Donald Trump regarding plans to withdraw 5,000 US troops from Germany, where about 38,000 American personnel are currently stationed.