Truce and retaliatory strike on Kiev: defense ministry’s statements ahead of Victory Day

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russia declares a ceasefire on May 8 and 9 to honor the celebration of the Soviet people’s victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Russian defense ministry said as it warned that should Ukraine try to disrupt Victory Day celebrations in Russia, the Russian army will strike downtown Kiev.

TASS has summed up the ministry’s key statements.

Security measures

The ceasefire was declared in accordance with the decision of Russian Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin.

Russia hopes the Ukrainian side will follow suit.

Russia’s armed forces will take all necessary measures to ensure security during the celebrations.

Retaliatory actions

The ministry has taken note of Vladimir Zelensky’s threats to strike Moscow during Victory Day celebrations.

In the event Ukraine tries that, the Russian armed forces will deliver a massive missile strike on downtown Kiev in retaliation.

Despite having the capability to do so, Russia has been refraining from such actions for humanitarian reasons.

The ministry warned the civilian population of Kiev and employees of foreign diplomatic missions about the need to leave the city in a timely manner in the event of a retaliatory strike.