West’s creation of new military bloc to have negative consequences — DPR leader

DONETSK, May 4. /TASS/. Implementation of the West’s initiative to create a military bloc jointly with Ukraine will produce negative effects, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) leader Denis Pushilin told TASS in an interview.

When asked to comment on the West’s plans to create a new military alliance with Ukraine, he replied: "I view this as a negative development that will create new negative realities."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in mid-April that Western countries were examining the possibility of creating a military alliance with Ukraine.