Russian troops closing in on Konstantinovka in Donetsk region — DPR head

DONETSK, May 4. /TASS/. Russian troops have improved their positions near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and begun to tighten their grip on that community, DPR Head Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Vesti TV program.

"In the Konstantinovka direction, we see better positions allowing our forces to start a broader envelopment [of Konstantinovka] after Ilyinovka and Novodmitrovka have been liberated," the DPR head said.

The Ukrainian military is trying to withdraw officers from Konstantinovka, a source in Russian defense circles told TASS.

"Being aware of the fall of its defense in Konstantinovka, the enemy is trying to withdraw the officer corps," the defense source said.

Several such attempts by the Ukrainian army have failed, he added.