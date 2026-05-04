Russian envoy in Vienna discuss situation in Middle East with OPEC Secretary General

VIENNA, May 4. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative with the international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov discussed the impact of the situation in the Middle East on the oil market at the meeting with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais.

"We discussed the impact of events in the Middle East on the global oil market, as well as ways and means of further cooperation," Ulyanov wrote on X.

The Russian envoy also expressed his gratitude to the OPEC Secretary General for the "fruitful exchange of views."

Citi analysts warned earlier that Brent oil prices may climb to as high as $150 per barrel if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed until the end of June.