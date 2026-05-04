Strait of Hormuz fully controlled by US — treasury secretary

NEW YORK, May 4. /TASS/. The United States controls the Strait of Hormuz and is blockading the movement of vessels to and from Iranian ports, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox News.

"So we are saying the Iranians do not have control of the strait. We have absolute control of the strait. We have blockaded the ships going into or out of Iranian ports," he said in a comment on the US Central Command’s report about the passage of US warships through the Strait of Hormuz and the escort of commercial vessels.

According to that command, two commercial vessels flying the US flag have already safely passed through the strait, and US forces are participating in the restoration of civilian shipping.