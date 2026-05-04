Moscow rejects US citizenship imposed on Russian diplomats’ children — spokeswoman

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russia will not recognize the US citizenship imposed on children of Russian diplomats in the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Russian side does not recognize the imposition of US citizenship on Russian citizens born into the families of our diplomatic, administrative-technical, and consular personnel in the United States," she wrote in an article for Vedomosti.

She went on to say that Moscow will demand from Washington "confirmation in each specific case that the newborn is not subject to US jurisdiction and enjoys all the immunities and privileges provided for by the Vienna Conventions on diplomatic and consular relations, as well as by bilateral agreements."