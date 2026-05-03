Top German, Iranian diplomats discuss settlement of conflict around Iran over phone

BERLIN, May 3. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has told his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi that Germany supports a diplomatic solution to the conflict around Iran.

"In a phone call with Araghchi, I emphasized: Germany supports a negotiated solution. As a close US ally, we share the same goal: Iran must completely and verifiably renounce nuclear weapons and immediately unblock the Strait of Hormuz, as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio demands," Wadephul wrote on his X page.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Tehran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the US, Israel and countries that backed aggression against Iran. A number of tankers were attacked in the area in the past two months for trying to pass through the waterway without Iran’s permission. On March 25, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the country was granting passage through the Strait of Hormuz to vessels from friendly countries, including Russia, India, Iraq, China and Pakistan.